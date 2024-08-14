Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated At Rescue 1122 Headquarters

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Independence Day celebrated at Rescue 1122 Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) District Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 organized a stunning event to mark 78th Independence Day, here at its District Headquarters on Wednesday.

During the ceremony, the national flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played.

According to the details, District Emergency Officer (DEO), Engr. Sibghatullah was the chief guest at the independence day celebration. A smartly turned around contingent of Rescue 1122 personnel presented salute to the national flag.

The wreath was laid on Shuhda memorial. On the auspicious occasion an Independence Day Cake was also cut. Special prayers for the safety and exaltation of the beloved country were said.

Later, the Engr. Sibghatullah planted saplings as part of the plantation drive.

He extended Independence Day greetings to all citizens on behalf of Emergency Rescue Service Rawalpindi.

The spokesman/ media coordination Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman informed APP that special rescue posts have been established at the parks and important places of the city.

"The purpose of establishing a special rescue post is to provide a sense of security to the people", he said adding that risk of emergencies increases with increased strength of people's gatherings on special occasions.

He appealed to the parents to strictly prohibit their children from one-wheeling on motorcycles which could be fatal. Usman further urged the citizens to remain in contact with help line 1122 in any emergency.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Independence Rescue 1122 Post Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan