Independence Day Celebrated At Rescue 1122 Headquarters
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) District Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 organized a stunning event to mark 78th Independence Day, here at its District Headquarters on Wednesday.
During the ceremony, the national flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played.
According to the details, District Emergency Officer (DEO), Engr. Sibghatullah was the chief guest at the independence day celebration. A smartly turned around contingent of Rescue 1122 personnel presented salute to the national flag.
The wreath was laid on Shuhda memorial. On the auspicious occasion an Independence Day Cake was also cut. Special prayers for the safety and exaltation of the beloved country were said.
Later, the Engr. Sibghatullah planted saplings as part of the plantation drive.
He extended Independence Day greetings to all citizens on behalf of Emergency Rescue Service Rawalpindi.
The spokesman/ media coordination Rescue 1122, Muhammad Usman informed APP that special rescue posts have been established at the parks and important places of the city.
"The purpose of establishing a special rescue post is to provide a sense of security to the people", he said adding that risk of emergencies increases with increased strength of people's gatherings on special occasions.
He appealed to the parents to strictly prohibit their children from one-wheeling on motorcycles which could be fatal. Usman further urged the citizens to remain in contact with help line 1122 in any emergency.
