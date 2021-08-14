Independence Day celebrated at SAU Tandojam

The Independence Day on Saturday celebrated with patriotism and national enthusiasm at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Independence Day on Saturday celebrated with patriotism and national enthusiasm at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

Deans, academic and administrative heads and students of Bukhari Model High school also in participation.

The national flag was also hoisted on the occasion, followed by playing of the national anthem.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Marri and the other academic and administrative officials also cut Pakistan's anniversary cake.

Addressing the event, the VC said as a responsible Pakistani thePeople should play their role for the development and honor of thecountry.