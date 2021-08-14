UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Celebrated At SAU Tandojam

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 07:13 PM

Independence Day celebrated at SAU Tandojam

The Independence Day on Saturday celebrated with patriotism and national enthusiasm at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Independence Day on Saturday celebrated with patriotism and national enthusiasm at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam.

Deans, academic and administrative heads and students of Bukhari Model High school also in participation.

The national flag was also hoisted on the occasion, followed by playing of the national anthem.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Marri and the other academic and administrative officials also cut Pakistan's anniversary cake.

Addressing the event, the VC said as a responsible Pakistani thePeople should play their role for the development and honor of thecountry.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Agriculture Independence Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan effectively managed challenges of pandemi ..

Pakistan effectively managed challenges of pandemic, locust attacks: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting ceremonies in Khyber, Orakzai held

Flag hoisting ceremonies in Khyber, Orakzai held

3 minutes ago
 Independence day celebrated with traditional zeal ..

Independence day celebrated with traditional zeal in city

3 minutes ago
 ICC celebrates Independence Day with resolve to se ..

ICC celebrates Independence Day with resolve to serve the motherland

3 minutes ago
 UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

2 hours ago
 50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

50,178 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.