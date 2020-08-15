Independence Day celebrated at SBBWUP

(@FahadShabbir)

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, SBBWUP marked 74rd Independence Day at the campus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, SBBWUP marked 74rd Independence Day at the campus.

The ceremony started with the flag hoisting ceremony by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana along with the staff and faculty of the university followed by a cake cutting ceremony.

The guests included Asad Ashraf, Director Trade Finance and Chairman Lions Club; Mr. Zahir Ali Shah, DG PCNA; Mr. Nadeem Ghani, Vice President Commercial Bnaking, Meezan Bank Peshawar and Mr. Inayatullah Khan, MD Media Links.

The VC along with guests and university staff also planted trees. More than 2,000 trees have been contributed by the Lion's Club to the university as a collaboration in the "University's Green Plantation Drive".

On the occasion Dr. Sultana said they could not forget the sacrifices made by our ancestors to acquire this motherland.

She said they can only feel how blessed they are if they feel the sufferings and sacrifices being made by our brothers and sisters in Kashmiri and Palestine.

They should thank our Almighty Lord for the countless blessings He has granted us. "We should focus more on educating our youth as nothing is more powerful than a power of pen with which nations can write and change their destiny", she remarked.

She further stressed upon educating females of the society as only through female education, a nation can prosper.

Asad Ashraf, said the Lion's Club would provide continued support, wherever possible to the university and would play its role through different ventures to support female education in KP in collaboration with SBBWUP in particular as the university is serving a noble cause.