Independence Day celebrated at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, along with its constituent college and campus, celebrated Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with vibrant festivities and a strong sense of patriotism.

The day's activities started with a "Salam Pakistan Rally," starting from the Crop Production Faculty and concluding at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat. The rally was led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and saw enthusiastic participation from deans, professors, students, and staff.

The main campus, along with its affiliated colleges and campus, hosted various events to honor this significant occasion. The highlight was a grand flag-hoisting ceremony where Dr. Fateh Marri, accompanied by senior university officials, proudly hoisted the national flag.

The ceremony included the singing of the national anthem and prayers for the nation's prosperity and the global elevation of islam.

At Dr. A.M. Shaikh Auditorium Hall, students from Bukhari Model High school delivered impressive performances. The students sang patriotic songs, delivered speeches on Pakistan’s independence, and presented national tableaus that resonated with the audience.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri underscored the divine significance of Pakistan and encouraged everyone to contribute to its progress.

He emphasized Pakistan’s agricultural heritage and highlighted the crucial role of agricultural scientists in advancing the nation’s development through impactful research and innovation.

The event also featured speeches by prominent figures, including Ateeq-ur-Rehman, Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, and Dr. Mahmood Mughal, who spoke on the importance of independence and the youth's responsibilities in safeguarding the nation's future.

The celebrations were attended by distinguished university members, including Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Ghayasuddin Shah, Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director of Finance Anil Kumar, Dr. Bachal Bhutto, Dr. Abdul Wahid Baloch, Anwar Hussain Khanzada, and Mumtaz Ali Jakhro, along with a large number of teachers, students, and staff.

Similar events were also held at the Umerkot Campus, led by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, and at the Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, where Dr. Syed Ali Raza Shah presided over a parallel flag-hoisting ceremony. Across all campuses, the celebrations reflected a unified commitment to the nation’s future

