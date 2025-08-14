Independence Day celebrated at Sindh Government Public Library, Mirpurkhas

The Sindh Government Public Library in Mirpurkhas on Thursday hosted a program titled "Jashn-e-Azadi – Marka-e-Haq" to commemorate Pakistan's Independence Day

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Government Public library in Mirpurkhas on Thursday hosted a program titled "Jashn-e-Azadi – Marka-e-Haq" to commemorate Pakistan's Independence Day.

The event was organized by Director Shabbir Ahmed Laghari on the instructions of Sindh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Archives, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah. Students from various schools participated in competitions in national songs, tableaus, and speeches, showcasing their patriotic spirit and talent.

Speakers at the event, including Dr. Muhammad Asim Samejo, Professor Jamil Ahmed Qureshi, and Ahmed Asghar Qureshi, emphasized the importance of modern education in national development.

They encouraged the youth to play a proactive role in the country's progress and make effective use of their time. The speakers also highlighted the significance of freedom and the sacrifices made by the nation's elders to achieve it.

The event featured a cake-cutting ceremony, which added to the festive atmosphere.

The program concluded with a sense of patriotism and determination among the participants.

