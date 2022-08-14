Independence Day celebrated at SU with national zeal, enthusiasm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated on Sunday at the University of Sindh (SU) with national zeal and zest.

Flag hoisting ceremony was organized by the Bureau of STAGS at University's Hyder Bux Jatoi Pavilion where a large number of faculty members, officers, employees and people from different walks of life were present.

Vice Chancellor US Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro hoisted the flag at 9:00AM. The national anthem was also played to mark the day, while a parade of police and varsity security personnel also took place at the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the VC said since educational institutions play a pivotal role in development of countries, the SU had been playing its due role in development of Pakistani by providing quality education to the youth for decades.

He said that only educated youth could make Pakistan progress and grow.

Every Pakistani should play their part honestly for the development and prosperity of the country.

He said that the prime responsibility of the SU students was to study and indulge in research activities without wasting their time and acquire knowledge with full concentration.

In the event, a cake was also cut and sweets were distributed to mark the country's 75th Independence Day.

Later, Dr. Siddique Kalhoro along with faculty and staff participated in the plantation campaign organized by the Green Youth Movement Club (GYMC). The VC, registrar, deans and others planted saplings on the road adjacent to Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium of the university to inaugurate the campaign.

On the other hand, Independence Day celebrations were also held in Elsa Qazi Campus Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas Campus, Laar Campus Badin, Thatta Campus and other campuses of the University.