Independence Day Celebrated At WCC

Independence Day celebrated at WCC

The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was observed with enthusiasm at Women Crisis Center (WCC) in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):The 76th Independence Day of Pakistan was observed with enthusiasm at Women Crisis Center (WCC) in Peshawar.

The function was formally started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, a Naat performance, and a warm welcome by the Manager of WCC.

The event included the national anthem, national songs performed by resident kids and women, a game competition for resident kids, and a touching tableau featuring Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and Fatima Jinnah to convey messages of faith, hard work, brotherhood, and inclusion for the country's prosperity.

Guests of the event included Deputy Director Women Empowerment Syeda Nudrat, Dr. Irum Irshad Chairperson Psychology Department and Chairperson Advisory Committee of WCC, Advocate Khushnood, Vice Chair of the Advisory Committee, and others who added significance to the event.

At the end of the event, Secretary of the Social Welfare Department Zia ul Haq joined the cake-cutting ceremony with the guests of the event and staff of WCC.

The Secretary shared his thoughts on Independence Day with the participants of the event, followed by awarding prizes to the kids.

District officer Peshawar Noor Muhammad also paid a visit to WCC.

Meanwhile, independence day was also celebrated at Dar-ul-Aman district in Haripur where Superintendent, Dar-ul-Aman, Malika Hajab Chishti, female staff, Director, Aghaz Development Organization for Women Sajida Malik, Representatives, Kawish Welfare Society, Nighat Kayani, and Kishwar Habib, and residents of the institute commemorated Pakistan's 76th Independence Day.

Amidst the vibrant atmosphere in the institute, the participants sang the national anthem and heartwarming patriotic songs with unwavering pride and enthusiasm, as well as chanted slogans for the prosperity and progress of their beloved motherland.

More Stories From Pakistan