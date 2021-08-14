UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Celebrated By Rescue 1122

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 04:38 PM

Independence Day celebrated by Rescue 1122

The Rescue 1122 celebrated the Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 celebrated the Independence Day with zeal and enthusiasm here on Saturday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at Rescue 1122 Central Station, Kutchery Road.

Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal jointly hoisted the flag.

Later, Rescue 1122 also organized a rally which was led by Regional Emergency Officer Kamal Abid and Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf. A large number ofpeople from all walks of life and rescuers participated in it.

Later, rescuers with officers planted saplings in Model Town.

