Independence Day celebrated in all Zones of NHMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Independence Day was celebrated in all the Zones of National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Saturday.

A flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the Line Headquarters Islamabad on the occasion of Independence Day, said a press release.

Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Asghar Ali Yousafzai inaugurated the function by waving the national flag.

The event was attended by senior police officers, employees and children. A cake was also cut on the occasion of Independence Day. Addressing the participants after unfurling the flag, Deputy Inspector General Asghar Ali Yousafzai said that freedom of the beloved homeland is the fruit of eternal sacrifices.

Love of country is a part of faith, every individual should play a full role individually and collectively for the survival, development and prosperity of the country. Motorway police are also holding special rallies across the country to mark Independence Day.

Deputy Inspector General Asghar Ali Yousafzai congratulated the officers on Independence Day and directed them to recognize duty and ensure uniform implementation of law on national highways. On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the security, peace and order, development, independence of Kashmir and elevation of the ranks of martyrs.

Deputy Inspector General Asghar Ali Yousafzai also distributed special gifts among the children.