Independence Day Celebrated In Bahawalpur, Commissioner Hoists Flag

Independence day celebrated in Bahawalpur, Commissioner hoists flag

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated here on Wednesday with national zeal and fervour.

The day dawned with special prayers for the progress and prosperity of the country and for Kashmiri brothers and sisters at Masajid.

The main event was held at the lawn of Deputy Commissioner Office where Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal hoisted the flag. Regional Police officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, District Police Officer Ameer Taimoor and other officers were also present at the occasion.

The national anthem of Pakistan was played.

Guard of Honor was presented by Police, Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence.

This year the Independence Day was being observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

