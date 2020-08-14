Independence Day celebrated in Chitral Lower

Like other parts of the country Independence Day celebrated in District Chitral Lower with national zeal and enthusiasm on Friday

CHITRAL LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country Independence Day celebrated in District Chitral Lower with national zeal and enthusiasm on Friday.

Hosting of National Flag ceremony with national anthem held in Parade Ground.

Member National Assembly Chitral Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner, Chitral Lower Naveed Ahmed, DPO Chitral Abdul Haye, Chitral Scouts rep, All Assistant Commissioners, head of line departments, District sports Officer, Political representatives, Teachers, lawyers, media personnel also honored the celebration day program.All the government buildings was decorated with national flags in the district.