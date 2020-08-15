UrduPoint.com
Independence Day Celebrated In DI Khan, Tank

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:56 PM

The residents of Tank and Dera Ismail (DI) Khan celebrated 73rd anniversary of Pakistan with national zeal and spirit

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The residents of Tank and Dera Ismail (DI) Khan celebrated 73rd anniversary of Pakistan with national zeal and spirit.

In this connection rallies were taken out from certain parts of the city and adjoining areas of Parova, Pharpur, Tank, Kulachi, Daraban, Codhwan ,Panyala and other parts.

Water and Sanitation Department also held a colorful function attended by the workers and residents. The speakers on this occasion highlighted the struggle for independence and threw light on sacrifices of political leaders and people during the Pakistan Movement.

