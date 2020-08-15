Independence Day celebrated in DI Khan, Tank

The residents of Tank and Dera Ismail (DI) Khan celebrated 73rd anniversary of Pakistan with national zeal and spirit

In this connection rallies were taken out from certain parts of the city and adjoining areas of Parova, Pharpur, Tank, Kulachi, Daraban, Codhwan ,Panyala and other parts.

Water and Sanitation Department also held a colorful function attended by the workers and residents. The speakers on this occasion highlighted the struggle for independence and threw light on sacrifices of political leaders and people during the Pakistan Movement.