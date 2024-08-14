Independence Day celebrated in DI Khan with national zeal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Like rest of the country, the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan was also celebrated in Dera Ismail Khan with national zeal and fervor on Wednesday.

A number of events were organized in this regard including flag-hoisting ceremonies and rallies.

The main ceremony was organized by the district administration at Deputy Commissioner Office.

In the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman hoisted the national flag wherein the national anthem was played and prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country. This ceremony was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, officers of different government departments and school children in large number.

The school students sang patriotic songs, delivered speeches on Pakistan’s Independence, and presented tableaus that resonate with the audience.

Addressing the event, Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman said that “Pakistan is our identity and our forefathers rendered a lot of sacrifices for its freedom.”

While highlighted the significance of the Independence Day, she said “Today we are living with freedom in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of our elders who sacrificed their lives for independent country.”

She said along with celebrating the Independence Day, all the individuals should recognize and fulfill their respective responsibilities for the sake of development and prosperity of the country. She said that recognizing those sacrifices increase the value of freedom and this day.

At the end of the ceremony, a cake was also cut in celebration of Independence.

Another impressive ceremony was organized by Pakistan Army at Army Public School. Station Commander Dera Brig. Amir Hayat was the chief guest of the ceremony which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman, Cantt Executive Officer Waqar Ahmad, Peace Committee Chairman Abdul Haleem Qasuria, traders, officers from various departments, Heads of local educational institutions, teachers, students and others.

Station Commander Brig. Amir Hayat, Deputy Commissioner Ms. Sarah Rehman and Chairman of Peace Committee Abdul Haleem Qasuria hoisted the national flag in the ceremony.

The students of different institutions presented tableaus, sang national songs and delivered speeches highlighting the importance of freedom and Independence Day. On this occasion, a by-cycle race was also organized among the students. At the end, the chief guest distributed prizes among best performing students.

Another flag hoisting ceremony was held at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines wherein Regional Police Officer (RPO) Jehanzaib Nazir Khan hoisted the national flag at ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’.

The RPO along with smartly turned-out contingent of police presented salute and guard of honour to the national flag. The ceremony was also attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, other police officers and personnel.

The RPO along with other police officers also laid floral wreaths at ‘Yadgar-e-Shuhada’ to pay homage to martyrs.

A national anthem was played during the ceremony and the atmosphere echoed with slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’( Long live Pakistan).

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO highlighted the significance of the Day, saying, “Today we are living with freedom in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of our forefathers, who offered supreme sacrifices and services in this regard.

”

On this auspicious day, he said, “let we all renew the pledge to play our role in making the country’s future bright by dedicating every moment of life for the development, prosperity and stability of Pakistan.”

On this occasion, the RPO also planted a sapling in the premises of Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines in connection with ongoing ‘Green Pakistan Plantation’ campaign.

In connection with the 77th Independence Day, the District sports Office (DSO) has organized ‘Jashan-e-Azadi Cricket Cup-2024’ and a flag hoisting ceremony at Ratta Kulach Stadium.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Faisal Habib and District Youth Officer (DYO) Jabbar Ghani inaugurated the ceremony by hoisting the national flag which was attended by Superintendent of Sports Office Ismail Khan, Arif Qureshi and a number of players. The participants also presented traditional dance on the beat of Dhol. The top eight cricket teams of the district participated in the ‘Jashan-e-Azadi Cricket’ tournament.

In the final match of the tournament, PCCA-Junior cricket Club defeated Shera-Junior team by 10 runs.

At the end, DSO Faisal Habib distributed trophies among the captains of Winning and runner up teams.

Another flag hoisting ceremony was also held at Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth Judicial Complex Dera wherein District and Sessions Judge Dera Syed Anees ul Hasan Shah Bukhari hoisted the national flag.

The district and sessions judge, while addressing the ceremony, underlined the need of national patriotism and unity for the development and prosperity of the country.

While highlighting the significance of the Day, he said “this day reminds us the sacrifices of our forefathers for freedom.” He added that “today, we are living in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of our forefathers, who rendered their lives in this regard.”

Later, District and Sessions Judge Dera Syed Anees ul Hasan Shah Bukhari also visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada to offer Fateha where he also laid floral wreath.

On this occasion, the justice, on behalf of Chief Justice, Administration Committee, Peshawar High Court and District Judiciary also handed over the donation of Rs 120,000 to District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood for the welfare of martyrs’ families.

The Gomal University also organized a colorful ceremony led by Gomal University Vice Chancellor Dr Shakeeb Ullah. The students presented tableaus and delivered speeches. The minority community also presented national songs which received lot of applause from the participants.

Sub-Division Police Officer (SDPO) City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with Bomb Disposal Squad (BDU) Incharge Inayat Ullah Tiger planted saplings near GPO Chowk in connection with ongoing ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ campaign on the Independence Day.

The State Life building was decorated with colorful lights and arranged firework celebrations on the eve of Independence Day at last midnight.

A large number of people especially youth from across the district reached the site to witness the fireworks.

