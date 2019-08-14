Independence Day celebrated in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Independence Day was celebrated with national zeal throughout the division with a commitment that all-out efforts would be made for the protection, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at Commissioner Complex where parliamentarians MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, MPAs Chaudhary Lateef Nazar, Mian Waris Aziz, Shakeel Shahid, Firdous Rae, Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Khan Niazi, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, City Police Officer (CPO) Azhar Akram, officers and staff of different departments of Divisional & District Administration and large number of people participated.

At 8:58 a.m., siren was blown after which one minute silence was observed and the pigeons were released in the air.

The chief guest Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti, other parliamentarians and officers hoisted national flag and participants of the event sung national anthem.

Active contingents of police, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense presented salute and march past. Students presented national songs and special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country.

In the end sweets were distributed among the participants and balloons were flown in the air.

A walk was also arranged from Commissioner Complex to Iqbal Stadium and Divisional Commissioner along with MNA Sheikh Khurram, MPA Lateef Nazar, MPA Firdous Rae and others led it.

The parliamentarians congratulated the nation on independence day of Pakistan and said that we should continue to contribute in making Pakistan strong and prosper to raise its honour.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmood Javed Bhatti said: "14th August is a day of commitment for renewing the pledge that we are a strong nation and have the capability to meet any challenges." He urged the people to play their due role for the development of country and to promote national solidarity and brotherhood.

Earlier, the day was dawn with special prayers in the main mosques after Fajar prayers for the prosperity of the nation and solidarity of the Pakistan. Quran Khawani was held for the departed souls of the martyrs of Pakistan movement.

Various social, political, trade and religious organizations also arranged a number of events to highlight the importance of independence day.

The markets and streets were decorated with the buntings and national flags. Banners/steamers were displayed at the important roads and intersections pertaining to the slogans on patriotism. The police and district administration made stringent security arrangements.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Khan Niazi along with MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad and MPA Lateef Nazar visited main graveyard of Ghulam Muhammad Abad and laid floral wreaths on the graves of Shuhda-e-Pakistan Movement.They also offered "Fateha" for the department souls and prayed national progress and prosperity.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Zoha Shakir, traders' leader Aslam Bhalli, Mian Nabeel Arshad, member graveyard committee Hajji Abid Hussain and others were also present on the occasion.