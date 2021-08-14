UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Celebrated In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Independence Day celebrated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country the 75th Independence Day was celebrated here on Saturday with traditional zeal, patriotism and national fervour.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the premises of Hyderabad Development Authority's (HDA) Secretariat where Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro spoke.

The commissioner said every Pakistani had to play their roles for the development and prosperity of the country.

He observed that Pakistan got independence with the great sacrifices of the forefathers and that the people should value that independence.

Paying homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, Rangers and Police, the the commissioner said that they were the nation's heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country and that the nation was proud on them.

He appealed to the people to support the administration in its efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Baloch emphasized on the need of getting vaccinated against the virus.

The DIG Hyderabad Kharal also paid tribute to the martyrs and heroes of Pakistan Movement and said that the purpose of celebrating the Independence Day was not only to express patriotism but also to learn from the sacrifices of the forefathers.

"If any difficult time came on the country, we will not hesitate to sacrifice our lives as independence was a blessing," he vowed.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Soomro in his address congratulated the Pakistanis on the Independence.

He said that as a Pakistani we should work hard for the development of our city, province and the country.

Soomro also appealed to the people to get vaccinated against Coronavirus.

Earlier, Baloch, Kharal and Soomro raised the national flag at the HDA's Secretariat.

On the occasion a cake was cut to mark the day while the Commissioner also inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting saplings in the premises of HDA's Secretariat.

Later, the 3 officers also attended the Independence Day ceremony at Public School Hyderabad where after hoisting the flag they planted saplings on the school premises.

They also distributed sweets and other gifts among patients in Sir CJ Hospital, inmates of Central Jail and women and orphans in Darul Aman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Jail Hyderabad Independence Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

43 minutes ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

44 minutes ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

44 minutes ago
 Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to ..

Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to residents of Faisalabad distr ..

44 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 12,000 mark

44 minutes ago
 Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.