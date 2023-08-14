Independence Day celebrated in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Independence Day was celebrated in Hyderabad on Monday with national fervour as young men took to the streets in rallies while the educational institutions, government and private offices and traders organized separate activities to mark the day.

Dozens of rallies were taken out since the eve of freedom day in all parts of the city as important buildings, roads and intersections were decorated with national flags, buntings and banners.

Dozens of rallies, organized by political parties, religious groups, non-governmental organizations and different communities also reached the press club, carrying the country's flags and banners eulogizing the martyrs whose blood lays in the country's foundation.

The rallies were organized by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), the staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Altas Pak, a private contractor of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Indus Lions Club, Pakistan Mohafiz Lawyers Forum and several other organizations.

The Independence Day ceremonies were organized by the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI), All Pakistan Hydro Electric WAPDA Employees Union (CBA), Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) and other organizations.