Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Independence Day celebrated in Hyderabad

Like other parts of the country, Independence Day was celebrated in Hyderabad on Monday with national fervour as young men took to the streets in rallies while the educational institutions, government and private offices and traders organized separate activities to mark the day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Independence Day was celebrated in Hyderabad on Monday with national fervour as young men took to the streets in rallies while the educational institutions, government and private offices and traders organized separate activities to mark the day.

Dozens of rallies were taken out since the eve of freedom day in all parts of the city as important buildings, roads and intersections were decorated with national flags, buntings and banners.

Dozens of rallies, organized by political parties, religious groups, non-governmental organizations and different communities also reached the press club, carrying the country's flags and banners eulogizing the martyrs whose blood lays in the country's foundation.

The rallies were organized by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Liaquat University Hospital (LUH), the staff of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Altas Pak, a private contractor of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Indus Lions Club, Pakistan Mohafiz Lawyers Forum and several other organizations.

The Independence Day ceremonies were organized by the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI), All Pakistan Hydro Electric WAPDA Employees Union (CBA), Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) and other organizations.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed WAPDA Lawyers Company Young Hyderabad Independence Chamber Commerce All Government Industry Blood

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship arrives at Port Rashid Marina t ..

Pakistan Navy Ship arrives at Port Rashid Marina to Mark Independence Day Celebr ..

7 minutes ago
 CONSULATE GENERAL OF PAKISTAN DUBAI CELEBRATES 76 ..

CONSULATE GENERAL OF PAKISTAN DUBAI CELEBRATES 76 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

11 minutes ago
 Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Embassy of Pakistan ..

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At Embassy of Pakistan Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic pa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, German FM discuss strategic partnership over phone

13 minutes ago
 Independence day celebrated at Besant Hall

Independence day celebrated at Besant Hall

42 seconds ago
 Independence Day celebrated with zeal and national ..

Independence Day celebrated with zeal and national spirit in Larkana Division

44 seconds ago
Establishment of Pakistan blessing of Allah Almigh ..

Establishment of Pakistan blessing of Allah Almighty: Dr Jamal

45 seconds ago
 Hindu community celebrates Independence Day

Hindu community celebrates Independence Day

47 seconds ago
 Anwar Gargash meets US Special Envoy for Yemen

Anwar Gargash meets US Special Envoy for Yemen

28 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Rwp division with z ..

Independence Day celebrated in Rwp division with zeal, fervor

23 minutes ago
 UAE ambassadors to Qatar and Kenya sworn in before ..

UAE ambassadors to Qatar and Kenya sworn in before President

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan High Commission, London celebrates 76th I ..

Pakistan High Commission, London celebrates 76th Independence Day

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan