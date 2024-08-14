Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated In Hyderabad

Published August 14, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Like other parts of the Country the 78th Independence day was celebrated in Hyderabad with Zeal, patriotism and national fervour.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Circuit House lawn, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon graced the occasion as a Chief guest.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Aabdin Memon, SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali Lanjar, officers of relevant departments and people belongs to different segments of life also attended the ceremony.

Students of different Schools presented speeches, Tableau and national songs.

Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon said that we got the reward of struggle on 14th August 1947 in the shape of Pakistan and Independence was a blessing and we should have to work hard for ensuring essential facilities to people and make our Country more prosperous.

Addressing the event, DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razak Dhari said that whatever we are today is because of our holy country, we have to protect our country.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abidin Memon addressing the event said that there was hardly any country in the world which does not have any problems, our country also faces many problems, however it was moving towards the path of development and the nation is still celebrating the Independence Day with full enthusiasm and enthusiasm.

He said that the soldiers deployed at borders are making sacrifices for the country for which I salute them for defending the country.

Mayor Hyderabad said that due to the struggle of the father of the nation, Qaiud-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we got a free country like Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan