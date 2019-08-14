Independence Day celebrated in Hyderabad, national flag hoisting, cake cutting ceremonies held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The 72nd independence day of Pakistan was celebrated here on Wednesday morning with a national flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony held at the secretariat of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbass Baloch, AIG Hyderabad Waliullah Dal, DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, Deputy Commissioner Syed Aijaz Ali Shah and SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh raised the flag and cut the cake.

The flag of Kashmir also hoisted along with the country's flag as the nation observed a day of solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion the Commissioner said Pakistan was a peace loving country where the people belonging to different religious, ethnic and sectarian identities live a life of peace, harmony and freedom.

"On the other hand Indian has exposed its ugly face to the world by unleashing terror on the millions of Muslims who live there speciality the Kashmiri," he said.

He said the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity and support with their Kashmiri brothers, adding that Pakistanis would raise their voice in support of Kashmiris on all platforms.

The Deputy Commissioner said the human history testified that whenever the political movements were suppressed with an iron hand those movements ended up becoming more stronger.

"God willing the Modi government will also face failure," he said, adding that the reign of cruelty and terror would not last longer and the aspirations of Kashmiris would soon be accomplished.

Shah noted that most people tended to think that what Pakistan had given to them.

"But the country will only make progress by leaps and bounds when the people will begin to think what have they given to the country," he underlined.

Commenting on the recent partial submersion of Hyderabad in the rainwater, the DC said the plastic bags choked most of the drainage network in the city owing to which the drainage exercise took longer time.

He informed that the provincial government had recently banned the polythene bags, assuring that the ban would be fully implemented in Hyderabad.

Shah appealed the people that the way they kept their houses neat and clean they should replicate the same approach towards their neighbourhoods as well.

The AIG Hyderabad Region's police Waliullah Dal observed that freedom was a huge blessing which the people should acknowledge.

"Kashmir is a part of Pakistan and would remain so," he emphasized.

He noted that the Indian atrocities over the innocent Kashmiri people were not hidden from anyone.

"We resolve on this independence day that we will stand in good stead with our Kashmiri brothers in their difficult times," he said.

The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh said Pakistan was a nuclear power and that the country's armed forces and other institutions were also strong enough to defend the motherland.

The SSP Hyderabad also addressed the ceremony.

The students of schools and colleges sang the national anthem and performed tableaus on the occasion.