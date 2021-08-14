Independence Day celebrated in KP with national zeal

UrduPoint.com

Like other parts of the country the 75th Independence Day was celebrated on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with traditional zeal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country the 75th Independence Day was celebrated on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with traditional zeal.

The air reverberated with the salute of 21 gunshots as the day dawned in the provincial metropolis. Special prayers were offered at mosques across the province for peace, integrity and solidarity of the country.

Flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremonies including special functions were held in almost all the district headquarters. The government buildings, bazaars, and streets were illuminated with colourful lights. The people, especially children, had worn green and white cloth carrying national flags at hands. The youth hoisted national flags on their cars and motorcycles.

The main function in this connection was held here at Chief Minister House.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan hoisted the national flag. On this occasion, a special one minute silence was also observed while the national anthem was also played. A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also planted a sapling in connection with Green Pakistan Day.

Independence Day was celebrated in merged districts including Khyber, Orakzai, Bajaur, Mohmand and others with special ceremonies of flag's hoisting ceremonies held at district headquarters.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) also organized a one-day "Azadi Food Festival" at University Town Club (Ladies Club) in Peshawar. The event featured various activities for the general public including cooking competition, food stalls, nutrition clinics, food fortification and children entertainment and others.

The administration of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar also organized a cake cutting ceremony to mark the Independence Day celebrations.

A function in this connection was also held at Headquarter emergency service Rescue-1122.

Similarly, a cake cutting and hoisting of national flag ceremonies was also held at different educational institutions and universities including University of Peshawar and Khyber Medical University.

Different sports activities were also arranged to celebrate the Independence Day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

