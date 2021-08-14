UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Celebrated In Nawabshah

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Independence Day celebrated in Nawabshah

Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated here Saturday with national spirit and enthusiasm

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated here Saturday with national spirit and enthusiasm. In the wake of the prevailing situation of Corona Pandemic, the main but a simple ceremony was organized at the office of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad which was attended among others by Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah as the chief guest and Commander Indus Rangers Brigd Muhammad Ramzan.

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar hoisted the National Flag while a smart contingent of police paid salute to the national flag.

Addressing the ceremony, the Commissioner congratulated the nation on its 75th Independence Day and said, we are lucky to live in an independent country. He said that on the occasion of Independence Day, each person of the country shall promise that he will discharge his duty with dedication for the development and prosperity of the country and will utilize all his capabilities for the wider interests and strength of Pakistan. He paid tribute to the heroes who played their role for the independence of Pakistan.

The Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffa, on the occasion, said that in the current Corona situation, a limited ceremony was organized to celebrate the Independence Day. He said that our elders had rendered eminent sacrifices to achieve freedom and Pakistan was appeared on the global map with their untiring struggle.

He said, independence is a blessing and by taking its benefits, we shall work for the development and prosperity of the country.

Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Prof Dr Saleem Raza Samo, Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University Pro Dr Gulshan Ali Memon and SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Capt ( R ) Ameer Saud Magsi also addressed on the occasion.

The event was also attended by Vice Chancellor Veterinary University Sakrand Dr Muhammad Farooq Hassan Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Junaid Hameed Samo, Assistant Commissioner Nawabshah Abdul Qadeer Gujjar, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Khalique, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and officials of different departments of the district.

Later, the Commissioner inaugurated the Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign in the division by planting a sapling in the premises of the office of Deputy Commissioner. On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Vice Chancellors of different universities and SSP also planted saplings in the premises of the DC office.

Similar Independence Day celebrations were also organized by Assistant Commissioners in their respective tehsils wherein the national flag was hoisted.

