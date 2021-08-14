UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Celebrated In Nosheroferoz

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:34 PM

Independence day celebrated in Nosheroferoz

Like other parts of the country the 74th Independence day was also celebrated in Nosheroferoz district

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country the 74th Independence day was also celebrated in Nosheroferoz district.

In this connection, main function of Jashan-e-Azadi was held in the Deputy Commissioner Office.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tashfeen Alam hoisted national flag in front of DC office and police personnel paid salute to national flag.

Later the Deputy Commissioner inaugurated plantation drive by the forest department by planting a sapling.

Addressing the Independence day celebration DC said that due to the prevailing pandemic situation Jashan-e-Azadi was being celebrated on a limited level.

He appealed to officers and people to strictly follow corona SOPs and maintain social distance.

DC said that this year Independence day fall in Muharram-ul-Haram therefore we should take care of religious harmony in the Holy month and contribute to the development of the country with hard work and honesty.

Later sweets and fruits were distributed in different hospitals, jails and other places by district administration. Deputy Commissioner also attended Jashan-e-Azadi programme in Mehrab pur.

Among others Additional Director Social welfare Syed Ali Ahmed, Asistant Commissioner Naushehroferoze Ehsan ullah Yousufzai, Deputy Director Information Muhammad Moosa Gondal, officers of Police, education, local Government and other departments were also present on the occasion.

