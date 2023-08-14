Independence Day celebrated in Rwp division with zeal, fervor

The 76th Independence Day was celebrated on Monday in Rawalpindi division with great enthusiasm and national zeal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ):The 76th Independence Day was celebrated on Monday in Rawalpindi division with great enthusiasm and national zeal.

Main flag hoisting ceremony was organized at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi where Provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Jamal Nasir, and Commissioner Rawalpindi hoisted national flag.

Regional Police Officer, Syed Khurram Ali, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema, City Police Officer, Khalid Hamdani, Zamurd Khan, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Saqib Rafique, President Anjuman-e-Tajran Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, students and a large number of citizens attended the ceremony.

Another flag hoisting ceremony was organized at Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench where Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf was chief guest.

Third flag hoisting ceremony was held at Government Waqar un Nisa Graduate College for Women where Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta was chief guest.

DC Rawalpindi, Director Colleges, Rwp, Prof Sher Ahmed Satti, and Principal Government Waqar Un Nisa College Prof. Dr Zahida Perveen were present on the occasion.

Rawalpindi District Administration, District Police, City Traffic Police, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, Civil Defence and other departments concerned made best possible arrangements to celebrate the Independence Day in a dignified manner.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman finalized excellent arrangements to celebrate 76th Independence Day.

On the directives of Director General (DG) RDA Saif Anwar Jappa, the authorities beautifully decorated the markets, plazas, shops and roads particularly Murree Road from Chandni Chowk to Faizabad and Airport Road with national flags, buntings, paintings and colourful lights.

All the main buildings including Rawalpindi Railway Station, Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Board offices, Askari Plaza, Mall Road, Metro Track, Murree Road, RDA, WASA and PHA buildings, National Bank Saddar Main Branch, Bank Road, Mall Road and several other areas were beautifully decorated to mark the Independence Day.

The buildings were illuminated and a number of colourful activities were also organized to mark this occasion with great enthusiasm.

Different public and private departments held special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of Pakistan movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged exhibitions and other activities to mark Independence Day.

According to roadside vendors, the most enthusiastic were the children who were busy in collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

A vendor, Mushtaq near Sixth Road said the demand for the national flag and badges was on the rise after Aug 10, adding that most of the motorists were buying flags to hoist on their vehicles.

Another seller in Committee Chowk area namely Hamid said that like every year, this year too the vendors at their stalls on footpaths done a roaring business.

A large number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges and other items were established in several city markets including Tench Bhatta, Lalkurti, Saddar, Moti, Raja and Urdu Bazaars, Benazir Bhutto Road, Bunni Market, Satellite Town, Sadiqabad and other areas of the city.

National songs were in the air which were giving the message that whole the nation is united.

Many food outlets offered 'Azadi' deals with special discounts to attract food lovers while different boutiques and shops also offered a huge variety of 'Azadi' dresses.

According to a Rawalpindi district police spokesman, police had beefed up security on Jashan-e-Azadi while over 1800 cops were deployed under the security plan devised for Independence Day.

They were supported by members of the Elite Force, Women Police officers and officials from the special branch. Special temporary pickets were also set up for snap checking and for cordoning off sensitive areas.

Police officers were also deputed on parks and entertainment spots in the city. There were enhanced patrolling from police officers, members of the elite force, Muhafiz Squads and Dolphin Force.

On the directives of the City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, strict action was taken against those found indulged in any illegal activity on Independence Day such as aerial firing, one-wheeling and rash driving.

The police spokesperson said special security arrangements were made for Murree.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan, 34 special pickets were erected in the city and on entry points of Murree to thwart one-wheeling on the eve of August 14 and strict action was taken against one-wheelers.

Over 800 traffic officials were on special duty while special arrangements were also made for Sunday night.

37 one-wheelers and an accused involved in aerial firing were rounded up during operations. Separate cases were registered against arrested accused.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organized a musical night and fireworks show at Liaquat Bagh on Sunday night, August 13. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta was chief guest at the program.

PHA also organized a musical night at Rawalpindi Arts Council on Aug 14.

According to Cantonment Executive Officer Imran Gulzar, the Cantt Board also celebrated Independence Day with the same zeal as it celebrated it in the past.

National flags were hoisted on the cantonment board office building, PIA Building, AWT Plaza, State Life Building, Mall Plaza, Mall Business Centre and other buildings on Mall Road.

Pakistan Railways also decorated the railway station building and the superintendent's office building with lights, flags, and other national symbols.

The business community also actively took part in the Independence Day celebrations and decorated the markets and roads.

