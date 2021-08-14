Independence Day celebrated in Sargodha

A prestigious flag hoisting ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall, Company Bagh, here on Saturday on the Independence Day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :A prestigious flag hoisting ceremony was held at Jinnah Hall, Company Bagh, here on Saturday on the Independence Day.

Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Ansar Majeed Niazi, Commissioner Dr Farah Masood, DC Naila Baqir, DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, officers and people attended the ceremony.

A contingent of the police presented guard of honor and saluted the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi congratulated the nation on the Independence Day and said: "Pakistan was achieved after great sacrificesof our forefathers and now we should work hard to make it economic power in the world."On this occasion, the participants prayed for unity, prosperity and progress of the country.