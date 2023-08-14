Independence day celebrated in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Like other parts of Pakistan, Independence Day was also observed in District Shaheed Benazirabad with national spirit and enthusiasm.

The main function of the day was celebrated at Deputy Commissioner Secretariat.

Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch was the chief guest on the occasion.

The National Flag was hoisted by Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon, SSP Mehzor Ali, Chairman District Council Ali Akbar Jamali and Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed.

A smart contingent of Police and scouts paid a salute to National Flag. The participants of the event prayed for the solidarity and strength of the country while prayers were also offered for the demised passengers of the tragic incident of Hazara Express near Sarhari Railway station.

The event of Independence Day was observed with simplicity because of the tragic incident of Hazara Express.

The occasion was also participated by District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kanwal Nizam, Deputy Mayor Mbbvashir Arain, officials of different departments, citizens and children in large number.

Later Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and others planted saplings on the premises of the office of the Deputy Commissioner.