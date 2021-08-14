Independence Day celebrated in Sialkot

The Independence Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Independence Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm here on Saturday.

All the government and private buildings, including Iqbal Manzil, the birth place of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Govt Murray College, roads and bazaars were illuminated and decorated with national flags.

The main national flag hoisting ceremony was held at Government Commerce College in which Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq participated while Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf, CO Metropolitan Corporation Faisal Shehzad, DD Colleges Prof Iqbal Kaloya, officials and a large number of people attended the ceremony.

Later, the minister with officers and students also planted saplings at the lawn of the Government Commerce College.

Earlier, Minister Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq and District Police Officer Abdul Ghaffar Qaiarani jointly hoisted a flag in the District Jail and planted trees.

Meanwhile, various national flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in Daska, Sambrial,Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana, Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas.