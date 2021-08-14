SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Independence Day celebrated in Sukkur with enthusiasm and fervor here on Saturday. The day began with special prayers in all mosques and places of worship for the solidarity and unity of the country.

The main event of flag hoisting ceremony was held at World Globe Chowk where the Commissioner Sukkur Division Shafique Mashesar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Fida Hussain Mastoi, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javed Hussain, hoisted the national flag.

All officials of the Federal and Provincial government including school children, business community and elite of the town were present on the occasion.

The school children presented national songs, shows and tableaus on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner while paying rich tribute to the sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan, reiterated Pakistan's commitment to stand with Kashmiris in their just right to self-determination.

He stressed upon unity and harmony among its ranks to face challenges and issues confronted by the country. He said that our forefathers achieved a separate homeland for Muslims after rendering great sacrifices and freed themselves from Hindu and British domination under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam.

He advised the youngsters to work hard with sincerity for the well being of the country.

Special Assistant to Sindh CM for Sukkur related matters, Arslan Shaikh said that Pakistan had come into being due to unparalleled leadership of Quaid-i-Azam and sacrifice of four million lives.

He said that it was now the duty of each and every Pakistani to work for the unity, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan.