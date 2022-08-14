Independence Day celebrated in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Independence Day was celebrated in Sukkur district with enthusiasm and fervor here on Sunday.

The day began with special prayers in all mosques and places of worship for the solidarity and unity of the country.The main event of flag hoisting ceremony was held at Jinah Stadium Ground where the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Javed Ahmed, SSP Sanghaar Malik hoisted the national flag.

All officials of the Federal and Provincial government including school children, leaders of business community and elite of the town were present on the occasion.

The school children presented national songs, shows and tableaus on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy commissioner said "Pakistan is a gift from God and we must consider fortunate that we were born in a free Muslim country." He said that our forefathers achieved a separate homeland for Muslims after rendering great sacrifices and freed themselves from Hindu and British domination under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam.

He advised the youngsters to work hard with sincerity for the well being of the country.

Deputy Commissioner Javed Ahmed said that Pakistan had come into being due to unparalleled leadership of Quaid-e-Azam and sacrifice of four million lives.

He said that it was now the duty of each and every Pakistani to work for the unity, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Diamond Jubilee was celebrated at Pano Aqil Garrison with traditional zeal and fervor.

The day started with special prayers after Fajar in all mosques of the Pano Aqil Garrison for solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country.

A colorful ceremony also held at Government High School Numaish, Old Sukkur, organized by Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) which was addressed by SRSO officialls."The time has come to fulfil the promises we made to this country. In our every act, we have to give priority to Pakistan," told USAID School project Manager Muhammad Akram Shaikh.

Coordinator Asma Shaikh and Principal Ms Dilshad stressed on the need for safeguarding the country's heritage.

Besides, Central Prisons Sukkur also celebrated the Independence Day with enthusiasm and fervour.

Special prayers were offered in all the jail of the Sukkur region for solidarity, prosperity and progress of the country followed by Qirat and Naat competitions among the jail inmates, including convicts and under trial prisoners.

Prisoners participation was fully encouraged in the religious and cultural activities, said Jail authorities.

The Business community, educational institutions and individuals also celebrated Independence Day in a multitude of ways all over the northern Sindh. As the clock hit midnight, fireworks coloured the sky and aerial firing resounded in several districts, while hundreds of big and small rallies moved on the streets throughout the day.