Independence Day Celebrated In Umerkot

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 07:47 PM

Independence Day celebrated in Umerkot

Like other parts of the country, the 74th Independence Day was also celebrated in Umerkot on Saturday with national zeal and spirit. In this context, the national flag hoisting ceremony was held in the Municipal Committee park of the district headquarters

The Day was begun with offering of special prayers in the mosques for the prosperity and progress of the country.

The Day was begun with offering of special prayers in the mosques for the prosperity and progress of the country.

MPA Syed Ameer Ali Shah, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Nadeem-u-Rehman Memon and SSP Mukhtiar Ahmed Khaskheli hoisted the national flag, sang national anthem and paid salute. Police contingents presented guard of honour.

SSP Mukhtiar Ahmed Khaskheli, senior journalist and social worker Rasool Bux Rehmdani also expressed their views. Students of different schools tuned national anthems, delivered speeches, sang national folk songs and received applause from the audience.

Addressing the ceremony, MPA Syed Ameer Ali Shah said that Pakistan came into existence after hard struggle and supreme sacrifices rendered by our forefathers while students also played a major role in creation of Pakistan.

He also eulogized the role of the Pakistan Army in the freedom movement.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem-u-Rehman said that freedom was the blessing and we should contribute for the prosperity and uplift of the country.

Among others, General Secretary PPP District Umerkot Soofi Nawaz, DHO Dr. Alahdad Rathore, Information officer Qamar Zaman Bhanbhro, Forest officer, DO Secondary Bilawal Kumbhar, Deputy DirectorSocial welfare.

PPP taluka president Haji Allah Bachayo Aseer, local journalists, civil society activists and notables of city attended the ceremony.

Later MPA Syed Ameer Ali Shah, accompanied with DC inaugurated tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the premises of District HeadquarterHospital.

