Independence Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Jhang

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2024

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The 78th Independence Day of Pakistan is being celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm in Jhang district on Wednesday.

According to DC Office, A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Zila Council Hall, attended by top officials, political leaders, students and members of civil society.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair emphasized the importance of hard work for the nation's progress and prosperity in his address.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the district council hall.

The district's tree plantation drive, aiming to plant 0.5 mln trees continued with full force involving both government and civil society.

A musical night was held the previous evening while political parties and welfare organizations held rallies to mark the occasion.

Educational institutions and NGOs organized seminars and declamation contests and Chenab academy hosted a poetry session (Mehfil e Mushaira) to celebrate the day.

