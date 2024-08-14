Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated With Fervor In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 08:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The District Administration of Kohat organized a grand flag hoisting ceremony at the District Council Hall KDA Kohat to mark Pakistan's 78th Independence Day on Wednesday.

According to district administration office, the event began with the hoisting of the national flag, followed by the cutting of a cake to celebrate the country's birthday.

A large number of people including government officials, social workers and citizens participated in the event, showcasing their patriotism and love for the nation.

The ceremony was a testament to the unity and spirit of the people of Kohat.

The participants paid tribute to the country's founding fathers and reiterated their commitment to the nation's progress and prosperity.

The event concluded with a sense of pride and renewed dedication to Pakistan's future.

