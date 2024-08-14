Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated With Fervor In Lodhran

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Independence day celebrated with fervor in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The 78th Independence day was celebrated with fervor and national enthusiasm by the district administration.

The central Independence day ceremony of the district took place at the District Council Lodhran. Deputy Commissioner Lodhran, Abdul Rauf Mahr, along with District Police Officer Kamran Mumtaz, hoisted the national flag.

A one-minute silence was also observed during the ceremony.On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr planted a tree as part of the "Plant a Tree for Pakistan" campaign initiated by Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Member Provincial Assembly, Zubair Khan Baloch, while addressing the Independence day ceremony, said that vibrant nations celebrate their Independence day with great enthusiasm.

He added that Pakistan needs youth who could make a mark on the global stage in their respective fields, citing Arshad Nadeem as a recent example who has brought honor and made his country proud.

He highlighted that there was no shortage of talent among our youth.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syeda Amna Maududi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Ateeq Ullah, CEO Municipal Committee Anum Masoom, CEO District Council Rao Muhammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer District education Authority Naik Muhammad Sheikh, and other political and social figures.

Students delivered speeches, performed national songs, and presented tableaus.

A spectacular Taekwondo performance was also given by the Zameer Tiger Taekwondo club.

