Independence Day celebrated with fervour amid tight security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :75th Independence Day was celebrated here on Sunday with patriotic zeal and national fervor, with commemorative ceremonies across Rawalpindi division.

The whole nation observed and celebrated the diamond jubilee of independence with renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

National flag was hoisted at all important public and private buildings. Streets, markets and buildings were profusely illuminated.

The people expressed their love on the Independence Day with national flags, poems, anthems, dresses, tourism and many other things. The portraits of founding fathers and banners were also seen everywhere.

With the start of August, 'Jashan-e-Azadi' preparations were started here in every nook and corner of the city to celebrate Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national fervour.

According to a Rawalpindi district police spokesman, police finalized foolproof security arrangements to beef up security on the Independence Day while over 1,800 cops were deployed under the security plan devised for the day.

Cops were supported by members of the Elite Force, Women Police officers and officials from the special branch. Special temporary pickets were also set up for snap checking and for cordoning off sensitive areas.

Police officers were also deputed on parks and entertainment spots in the city. There were enhanced patrolling from police officers, members of the elite force, Muhafiz Squads and Dolphin Force.

As many as 600 police personnel were performing security duties in Murree.

The authorities concerned on the directives of Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Faisal Shahkar had beefed up security in Rawalpindi city and Murree.

The Police personnel had been directed to launch a crackdown against traffic disruptors in the form of one-wheelers. About 39 one-wheelers were arrested and 32 motorcycles were impounded for violating the rules on Aug 13 and 14.

The Rawalpindi police, under their security plan, had deployed enhance number of cops in the district on August 13 and 14. 600 cops besides 270 traffic wardens and CTP officers were deployed in Murree.

CTO Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad also monitored the traffic arrangements finalized for Independence Day. SP Kohsar Haider Ali was supervising overall security arrangements in Murree.

District Emergency Officer, Rescue-1122 Rawalpindi Eng. Kamran Rashid informed APP that the rescuers were deployed with emergency ambulances, fire vehicles, rescue and recovery vehicles, and motorbike ambulances.

He said that special rescue posts were set up at all the parks and other important places including Faizabad, Commercial Market, Jinnah Park, Committee Chowk, GPO Chowk Saddar, Giga Mall, Ayub Park and other places.

As per tradition, a number of flag-hoisting ceremonies, functions, rallies, and walks were held to celebrate Independence Day with full enthusiasm and fervour.

The Rawalpindi division's main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Government Waqar un Nisa College which was attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Noor ul Amin Mengal, Station Commander Rawalpindi Brig Sulman Nazar, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, City Police Officer, Shehzad Bukhari, officers of district administration, teachers and a large number of students.

Noor ul Amin Mengal along with others hoisted the national flag. The students on the occasion presented national songs and a smartly-turned-out contingent of Punjab Police presented salute.

National flag-hoisting ceremonies were also organized by the Punjab Arts Council (PAC), Rawalpindi Development Authority, Rescue-1122, Parks and Horticulture Authority, Rawalpindi Cantonment board and other departments.

A ceremony was also organized here at Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench. Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Ch. Abdul Aziz were chief guests on the occasion. Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan hoisted the national flag at the LHC Rawalpindi bench. A smartly turned out Punjab police contingent presented guard of honor.

On the occasion, Justice (Retd) Abdul Rehman Lodhi, Justice (Retd) Ali Nawaz Chohan, Justice (Retd) Mujahid Mustakeem, President LHC Rawalpindi Bench Talat Zadi, representatives of Bar Association and a large number of lawyers attended the ceremony.

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) arranged artisans exhibition, photographic exhibitions and other activities to mark Independence Day.

Moreover, all the main buildings, railway station, shopping malls, parks, houses, bazaars and shops were decorated with the Pakistani flags, buntings, balloons and several government and private buildings were illuminated aesthetically.

A large number of people also visited the Pakistan Army museum to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques and churches for the prosperity of Pakistan while the Christian community also arranged programmes in connection with Independence Day.

