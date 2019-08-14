Independence Day celebrated with fervour in Sukkur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The Independence Day was celebrated in Sukkur district with enthusiasm and fervour on Wednesday.

The day began with special prayers in all Mosques and places of worship for the solidarity and unity of the country.

The main event of flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Jinnah Stadium Ground where Commissioner Sukkur Division Shafique Mashesar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghuklam Murtaza Shaikh, Mayor Arslan Shaikh and Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan hoisted the national flag.

Officials of the Federal and provincial governments, school children, leaders of business community and notable people of the town were present on the occasion.

The school children presented national songs, shows and tableaus on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of the Armed Forces of Pakistan and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to support Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

He stressed on unity and harmony to face challenges and issues confronted by the country.

He said our forefathers achieved a separate homeland for Muslims after rendering great sacrifices and freed themselves from Hindu and British domination under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam.

He advised the youngsters to work hard with sincerity for the well being of the country.

Commissioner Baloch said Pakistan had come into being due to unparalleled leadership of Quaid-i-Azam and sacrifice of four million lives.

He said it was now the duty of each and every Pakistani to work for the unity, integrity and solidarity of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Independence Day of Pakistan as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri was celebrated at Pano Aqil Garrison with traditional zeal and fervour.

The day started with special prayers after Fajr in all Mosques of the Pano Aqil Garrison for solidarity, progress and prosperity of the country.