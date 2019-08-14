Independence Day celebrated with great enthusiasm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) ::Independence Day was celebrated with zeal and great enthusiasm here on Wednesday.

The day long programmes started with special prayers for the solidarity, unity and prosperity of the country and for the early liberation of Indian held Kashmir in all mosques of the district.

A special flag hoisting ceremony was held under auspices of Sialkot Municipal Corporation at Jinnah hall. Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhary Muhammad Akhlaq along with Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Deputy Commissioner Syed Bilal Haider unfurled the national flag on top of Jinnah Hall.

A large number of people belonging to different walks of life attended the flag hoisting ceremony. On this occasion people chanted the slogan of "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan" for expressing complete solidarity with Kashmiris. Similar functions were also held in Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of the district.