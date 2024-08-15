Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated With Green Initiative In Mirpurkhas

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Independence Day celebrated with green initiative in Mirpurkhas

The Forest Department Mirpurkhas, in collaboration with the Environment Protection Department and Pak Green Foundation, on Thursday set up plant stalls in front of Gulistan-e-Baldia, Mirpurkhas, and distributed free plants to citizens

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Forest Department Mirpurkhas, in collaboration with the Environment Protection Department and Pak Green Foundation, on Thursday set up plant stalls in front of Gulistan-e-Baldia, Mirpurkhas, and distributed free plants to citizens.

The event was organized to celebrate the Independence Day in unique way.

Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan led the initiative, promoting a green and clean environment under the Green Pakistan program.

Chemist Shahid ur Rehman, Aziz Mehar, and Mohammad Nawaz Khan of Pak Green Foundation joined the effort, encouraging citizens to adopt environmentally friendly practices and contribute to a sustainable future.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Rashid Independence Mehar Mohammad Nawaz Sardar Masood Khan Event

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

7 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

7 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

7 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

7 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

7 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

7 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

8 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

8 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

8 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

8 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

8 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan