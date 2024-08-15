Independence Day celebrated with green initiative in Mirpurkhas

The Forest Department Mirpurkhas, in collaboration with the Environment Protection Department and Pak Green Foundation, on Thursday set up plant stalls in front of Gulistan-e-Baldia, Mirpurkhas, and distributed free plants to citizens

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Forest Department Mirpurkhas, in collaboration with the Environment Protection Department and Pak Green Foundation, on Thursday set up plant stalls in front of Gulistan-e-Baldia, Mirpurkhas, and distributed free plants to citizens.

The event was organized to celebrate the Independence Day in unique way.

Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqeli and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan led the initiative, promoting a green and clean environment under the Green Pakistan program.

Chemist Shahid ur Rehman, Aziz Mehar, and Mohammad Nawaz Khan of Pak Green Foundation joined the effort, encouraging citizens to adopt environmentally friendly practices and contribute to a sustainable future.

