Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in Malakand Division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Like all parts of the country, Independence Day was celebrated with national spirit and fervor in Malakand Division in which people from all segments of society enthusiastically participated in rallies and functions.

Keeping in view standard operating procedures due to corona virus situation, a simple but dignified function was held at Commissioner and Regional Police Officer offices simultaneously in which large number of people and government officials participated.

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul islam Shah and DIG Malakand Division Ejaz Khan led flag hoisting ceremonies followed by the playing of the national anthem at their offices.

On the occasion of flag hoisting ceremony, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Shah and Ejaz Khan congratulated the nation on 73rd independence day and said that the Muslims of the subcontinent under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah got this homeland and freedom after unprecedented sacrifices of lives and property.

They prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, they said freedom was the greatest blessing and highlighted the importance of hard work for progress and prosperity of the country.

They also highlighted importance of Independence and freedom for which thousands of our elders rendered sacrifices.

They said the best way to celebrate independence day is to make pledge of giving every sacrifice for homeland and work tirelessly to make it prosperous nation.