Independence Day Celebrated With National Zeal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:00 PM

Independence Day celebrated with national zeal

The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national zeal but simplicity amid Moharram-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with national zeal but simplicity amid Moharram-ul-Haram.

Flag hoisting ceremony was held in the lawn of Deputy Commissioner Office where Regional Police Officer Zubair Dareshak and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia hoisted the national flag.

Special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan were made on the occasion.

A smart contingent of Police and Rescue 1122 presented Guard of Honour to the national flag.

Prizes were awarded to buildings of government offices for best decoration and lighting in connection with Independence Day.

Metropolitan Corporation won first prize, Bahawal Victoria Hospital building stood second and Rescue 1122 and Government Sadiq Dan High school shared third position.

Shields were awarded to health workers who played important role in coronavirus and polio eradication campaigns.

