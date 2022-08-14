Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in DI Khan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other cities of the country, the 75th Independence Day is celebrated with great national zeal and fervor across Dera Ismail Khan.

The central and the biggest event in this regard was organized here in Atif Shaheed Park where Commissioner Aamir Afaq was the chief guest.

The flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played, after which school children presented tableaus, songs and speeches.

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that freedom was a great blessing and the living nations never compromise on their freedom and dignity.

"You all know the endless sacrifices made by our forefathers to achieve this freedom and as a result of these sacrifices we are breathing in a free country today. I appreciate the sacrifices of Pakistan forces and law enforcement agencies for protection of the motherland which could not be forgotten," the commissioner said and added that the living nations always remember their martyrs.

The commissioner also praised the performance of the school children and their great love and passion for the country and the hard work of the teachers.

Later, the commissioner distributed certificates and prizes among the children who performed well. At the end of ceremony, the cake was also cut and prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country.

Another colorful ceremony was organized by Regional Sports Office (RSO) here at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex. The national flag was hoisted in the ceremony in which a cake was cut.

Azadi Walk was also organized in connection with Independence day celebrations.

Besides, tournaments of different games including basketball, cricket and hockey, football, Judo Karate, Boxing, Gymnastics, Inter-District Wrestling Dangal and District Taekwondo Championship were also being organized by the RSO.

The National Anthem, national songs, and traditional Pashto dance (Atnar) were also presented in the colorful ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur said the provincial government was paying special attention to providing sports fields and other facilities to promote sports activities and foster positive thinking among the young generation.

The Dera police also organized a flag hoisting ceremony here at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines to mark Independence Day with national zeal and fervor.

District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat inaugurated the ceremony by hoisting the national flag.

The national anthem was played and the atmosphere echoed with slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'(Long live Pakistan). Smartly turned-out contingent of the district police presented the guard of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO highlighted the significance of the Day, saying, "today we are living with freedom in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of the forefathers of the country, who offered supreme sacrifices and services in this regard." He said that collective efforts should be made for the prosperity and development of the country which had been achieved as a result of the long struggle of national heroes.

Various buildings were decorated with lights and national flags which give an illuminated view arousing inner passion, love and reverence for the motherland.

The people were seen with their vehicles and motorcycles decorated with big national flags and banners in order to look unique and celebrate the Independence Day.

Some of the roads were witnessed heavy rush and blockage at different points as motorcyclists with their bikes without silencers were doing stunts on roads.

Besides, many youngsters were playing national anthem and other songs in local languages on heavy sound systems with them on different roads. Some of them were also attracting people by displaying traditional dance in groups.