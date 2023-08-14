Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's 76th Independence Day was celebrated with national zeal and fervor in Bahawalpur Division.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Dring Stadium.

The siren sounded at 8:58 am. Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Regional Police Officer (RPO)Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas were present at the flag-hoisting ceremony.

School girls and participants of the ceremony sang the National Anthem of Pakistan.

Punjab Police Special Forces, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense Volunteers, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, and Boy Scouts offered guard of honor during the ceremony.

Former provincial minister Malik Iqbal Chanar, former MPA Ehsanul Haq, former MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, and many citizens were present on the occasion.

Prayers were offered for the stability and prosperity of the country.

Dr Ehtesham Anwar, DC released balloons and pigeons in the air.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said, "Living nations celebrate their independence days enthusiastically."He hailed the efforts of the relevant departments for the excellent arrangements of Independence Day celebrations.