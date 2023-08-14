Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated With National Zeal In City

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan's 76th Independence Day was celebrated with national zeal and fervor in Bahawalpur Division.

The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Dring Stadium.

The siren sounded at 8:58 am. Commissioner of Bahawalpur Division Dr Ehtesham Anwar, Regional Police Officer (RPO)Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa, and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas were present at the flag-hoisting ceremony.

School girls and participants of the ceremony sang the National Anthem of Pakistan.

Punjab Police Special Forces, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense Volunteers, Elite Force, Dolphin Force, and Boy Scouts offered guard of honor during the ceremony.

Former provincial minister Malik Iqbal Chanar, former MPA Ehsanul Haq, former MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi, and many citizens were present on the occasion.

Prayers were offered for the stability and prosperity of the country.

Dr Ehtesham Anwar, DC released balloons and pigeons in the air.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said, "Living nations celebrate their independence days enthusiastically."He hailed the efforts of the relevant departments for the excellent arrangements of Independence Day celebrations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Bahawalpur Independence Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independ ..

Military leadership felicitates nation on Independence Day

43 minutes ago
 BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras t ..

BEEAH unveils region’s first AI vision cameras to enhance city cleaning, waste ..

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising Univers ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-Law organising University of Kalba

57 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resign ..

Senate Chairman accepts Caretake PM Kakar's resignation as senator

1 hour ago
 Nation celebrates Independence Day today

Nation celebrates Independence Day today

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises mor ..

Sharjah&#039;s Summer Promotions 2023 promises more surprises ahead

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 August 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

18 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

18 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

18 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan