Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day celebrated with national zeal and fervor in Dera Ismail Khan like other parts of the country on Monday.

The central and the biggest event in that regard was organized here in Atif Shaheed Park where Commissioner Zafarul islam was the chief guest.

The flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played, after which school children presented tableaus, songs and speeches.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, Station Commander Brigadier Atif Hafeez Anjum, CMP Commandant Brigadier Usman Farooq Janjua, officials of district administration, government departments and Pakistan Army, businessmen, peace committee members, local dignitaries, media representatives and a large number of people.

Addressing the ceremony, the commissioner said that freedom was a great blessing and the living nations never compromise on their freedom and dignity.

"You all know the countless sacrifices made by our forefathers to achieve this freedom and as a result of those sacrifices we are breathing in a free country today. I appreciate the sacrifices of Pakistan forces and law enforcement agencies for protection of the motherland which could not be forgotten," the commissioner said and added that the living nations always remember their martyrs.

Another ceremony was organized by the police department in the Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines the DPO hoisted the national flag.

A national anthem was played and the atmosphere echoed with slogans of 'Pakistan Zindabad'( Long live Pakistan).

A smartly turned-out contingent of the district police presented the guard of honour to the national flag.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO highlighted the significance of the Day, saying, "Today we are living with freedom in a separate homeland in a peaceful manner due to sacrifices of our forefathers, who offered supreme sacrifices and services in this regard." Similarly, the University of Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan (UAD) also organized a flag hoisting ceremony and started a plantation campaign in the varsity in connection with the 76th Independence Day.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah said that this country was achieved as a result of the tireless efforts and great sacrifices of the nation's elders.

"It is an honour for us to be attached with education profession thorough which we are lighting the candle of knowledge in the motherland," he said.

Likewise, the Gomal University also organized a ceremony in its Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium in connection with the Independence Day.

A smartly dressed contingent paid salute to the national flag and the students of Wensam College presented tableaus.

The employees of the university belonging to the minority community sang a song expressing their love with the motherland.

The Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium was echoed with slogan of 'Pakistan-Zindabad' (Long live Pakistan).

"There were countless sacrifices of our elders behind this freedom which can never be forgotten," the vice chancellor mentioned.