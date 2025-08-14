Independence Day Celebrated with National Zeal in Gilgit; 21-Gun Salute Marks the Occasion

- Home
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 11:40 AM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Like the rest of the country, Pakistan’s Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Gilgit-Baltistan. The main event took place at Chinar Bagh, where Gilgit-Baltistan Minister for Home Affairs Shams Lone hoisted the national flag, laid floral wreaths at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha.
The ceremony was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Raja Nasir, the Inspector General of Gilgit-Baltistan Police, provincial secretaries, heads of various departments, and a large number of citizens. On the occasion a smartly turned-out contingent of GB Police presented a salute to the chief guest.
In his address, the Home Minister said Independence Day was a time to renew the pledge made when the dream of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal became a reality.
He paid tribute to Field Marshal Asim Munir and the armed forces for their role in Operation Baniyanum Marsoos in defending the country.
Separately, a solemn ceremony was held at Wahab Shaheed Polo Ground in Gilgit to mark the day with a traditional 21-gun salute, filling the air with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad.” The event began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the national anthem, followed by the salute presented by a contingent of FCNA in accordance with military traditions.
The ceremonies concluded with special prayers for the peace, prosperity and unity of the country, attended by citizens and military officials alike.
