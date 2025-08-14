Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated With National Zeal In Tank

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Independence Day celebrated with national zeal in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) An impressive ceremony was held to celebrate the country’s Independence Day and ‘Marka-e-Haq’ victory’ in the district here on Thursday.

During the event, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan hoisted the national flag.

The ceremony formally began with the sounding of a siren, followed by a one-minute silence to honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.

A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute during the flag-hoisting.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held. Moreover an “Azadi Walk” (Freedom Walk) was organized, drawing participation from a large number of citizens.

Participants chanted patriotic slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Happy Independence Day.”

The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the country's peace, prosperity, and development.

The active participation of district officials, civil society, and youth turned the event into a memorable national celebration.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

11 minutes ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

12 minutes ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

26 minutes ago
 Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

32 minutes ago
 Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive r ..

Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23

43 minutes ago
 ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell va ..

ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..

49 minutes ago
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from Au ..

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

57 minutes ago
 Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

1 hour ago
 Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with nat ..

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2. ..

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July

2 hours ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing A ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..

2 hours ago
 TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan