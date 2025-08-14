Independence Day Celebrated With National Zeal In Tank
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 03:10 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) An impressive ceremony was held to celebrate the country’s Independence Day and ‘Marka-e-Haq’ victory’ in the district here on Thursday.
During the event, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, where Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan hoisted the national flag.
The ceremony formally began with the sounding of a siren, followed by a one-minute silence to honor the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence.
A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute during the flag-hoisting.
A cake-cutting ceremony was also held. Moreover an “Azadi Walk” (Freedom Walk) was organized, drawing participation from a large number of citizens.
Participants chanted patriotic slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Happy Independence Day.”
The ceremony concluded with special prayers for the country's peace, prosperity, and development.
The active participation of district officials, civil society, and youth turned the event into a memorable national celebration.
