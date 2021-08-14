Independence day celebrated with traditional zeal in city

As per tradition, a number of flag-hoisting ceremonies functions, rallies, and walks were held to celebrate Independence Day in the city with full enthusiasm and fervour on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :As per tradition, a number of flag-hoisting ceremonies functions, rallies, and walks were held to celebrate Independence Day in the city with full enthusiasm and fervour on Saturday.

Even with heavy rain in the morning across the city, a large number of people participated in the Independence Day events, reflecting the unity of the nation.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Government Waqar u Nisa college which was attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Station Commander Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Ahmer, Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan, Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Rashid Shafique teachers and students.

Commissioner Gulzar Hussain Shah along with others hoisted the national flag. The students on the occasion presented national songs.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said nations progressed and attained prosperity after passing through difficulties and hardships and Pakistan would also become a developed country by steering out of the current problems.

In the end, the Commissioner awarded prizes and certificates to the outstanding players of football, cricket, squash and others who had participated in the games.

He congratulated the players on their best performance and advised them to continue their efforts to achieve their goals in life.

Meanwhile, national flag-hoisting ceremonies were also organized by the Punjab Arts Council(PAC),Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC),District Health Authority,Rawalpindi Cantonment Board,Parks and Horticulture Authority,Anjuman Faiz Ul islam and others.

The Rawalpindi Cantonment board in collaboration with National Highway Authority organized the flag-hoisting ceremony and a function to create awareness regarding the importance of plantation under the ongoing "Plant for Pakistan" campaign here at Peshawar road.

Chairman National Highway Authority Capt Muhammad Khurram Agha paid tribute to the struggle of the Muslims of the subcontinent under the dedicated leadership of the father of the nation Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for independence.

While speaking on the occasion, Station Commander Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani urged the people to take part in the clean and green campaign.

He said that planting trees was an investment for the future generations which will provide cleaner air to breathe,adding "This is a sadqa jariah for generations to come," In city areas, the streets were full of national fervour as people bought patriotic products from the dozens of vendors that have set up shop. People of all age groups were busy buying flags and clothing apparel that shows off their love for Pakistan. The children celebrated Independence Day with a lot of pride, a shopkeeper Azeem Butt told that the items children bought the most in order to celebrate were hats, flags and badges.

The Civil Aviation Authority at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, trade bodies of the city at Raja Bazar and Pakistan Railway at Railway station hoisted national flags as part of Independence Day celebrations.

The airport, railway station, houses and bazaars were decorated with the Pakistani flags, buntings, balloons, and all government and private buildings were illuminated aesthetically.

In another ceremony, Senior Judge of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Mr Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi along with others hoisted the national flag at the LHC Rawalpindi bench in the morning.

A large number of people visited the Pakistan Army museum to celebrate independence day in a befitting manner.

The visitors expressed their interest in historical relics such as Tipu Sultan's sword and Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's suit of armour exhibited in the museum.

Special prayers were also offered in mosques and churches for the prosperity of Pakistan while the Christian community also arranged programs in connection with Independence Day.