Independence Day Celebrated With Traditional Zeal In Tank

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 06:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, 75th Independence Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour with commemorative ceremonies held in Tank including ex Frontier region.

The district administration organized Jashn-e-Azadi rally on behalf of social and youth organizations.

The flag hoisting ceremony was also at DC office.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak and District Police Officer South Waziristan Khanzeb Mohmand hoisted the national flag.

Jashn-e-Azadi rally was started from Deputy Commissioner's office Tank.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak.

Other officer including District Police Chief South Waziristan Khanzeb Mohmand, Assistant Commissioner Aminullah, Assistant Commissioner Allah Noor Shirani, SP Investigation Yasir Aman, Nawabzada Wahab Khan Katikhel, Malik Muhammad Ramzan were also participated n the rally.

The rally was also attended by students, civil society organizations and people from different walks of life.

Apart from this, a huge national flag was hoisted on the Sadar Plaza in Tank by the Chairman of the Saraiki National Movement, Mouz Arain. Bettani Youth Movement also organized Jashn-e-Azadi Motorbike rally.

The Jashn-e-Azadi event was organized by the Sector Headquarters Frontier Corps South at Captain Sikandar Shaheed FC Camp Tank.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak, Commanding Officer of Pakistan Army, Tehsil Mayor Tank Saddam Khan Bettani, elders, Pakistan Army, FC soldiers, Police, students, civil society and local journalists also participated in the event.

School children paid glowing tribute to national heroes by singing national songs. Commanding Officer of Pakistan Army, DC Tank and others speakers also addressed the ceremony and paid glowing tribute to Qauid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Gomal Scouts also organized a special Independence Day function at Manzai.

