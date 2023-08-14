Independence Day celebrated with zeal and national spirit in Larkana Division

The 76th Independence Day was celebrated on Monday throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore@Kandhkot Districts of Larkana Division with great zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit and a renewed pledge to safeguard freedom

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The 76th Independence Day was celebrated on Monday throughout the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore@Kandhkot Districts of Larkana Division with great zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit and a renewed pledge to safeguard freedom.

All the Talukas and sub-divisional headquarters of the five districts including district headquarter city Larkana was decorated with Pakistan printed flag and other multi-colored buntings with a number of national slogans inscribed on them.

The day began with special prayers in all the places of the worships in the Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore @ Kandhkot districts for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of the country and well-being pf people and prayers were also offered for the success of the struggle of Kashmiris for self-determination.

In the evening, illumination was arranged at the government and private buildings, National Flag were also hoisted on public and private buildings throughout the five districts of the Division.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at a number of places in all the District Headquarters and the hoisting of the National Flag was performed by the Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Administrators of Municipal Committees.

In Larkana, the flag hoisting ceremony was held at Commissioner Office Larkana, hundreds of people belonging to different walks of life including students, young boys and girls, citizens, district officers participated and expressed their love for the Nation's Independence.

The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanawar Ali Leghari, DIG Police Larna Range, Deputy Commissioner Larkan Saleemullah Odho, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, Chairman District Council Larkana. Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, Director Health Services Larkana Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen, jointly performed the National Flag hoisting ceremony followed by singing of the National Anthem in a chorus.

A contingent of Larkana Police and Boy Scouts offered guard of honor during the ceremony.

On this occasion Commissioner Larkana cut the 76th Independence Day celebrations cake. On this occasion DIG Larkana Abdul Hameed Khoso, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Saleemullah Odho, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Ahmed Ali Soomro, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, Chairman District Council Larkana. Ejaz Ahmed Leghari and officers and staff of various institutions were also present.

Besides, Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana, DC Larkana and SSP Larkana and other officers planted saplings of trees in the Commissioner office Larkana. They appealed the people of the district to plant more and more trees in their areas during the current season.

Meanwhile, the second main function was organized by District administration Larkana and District education Department Larkana at Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana, where Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioner Larkan Saleemullah Odho, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, Chairman District Council Larkana.

Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, Director Primary Education Larkana Gulsher Soomro and others, performed the National Flag hoisting ceremony followed by singing of the National Anthem in a chorus.

On the occasion, National Songs, Folk songs and Tableaus presented by the students of various Schools.

Similarly, a function was organized by Larkana Municipal Corporation(LM) on the eve 76th Independence day celebrations held at Bgeum Nusrat Bhutto Hall Jinnah Bagh Larkana.

Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Saleemullah Odho, Mayor LMC Anwar Ali Nawaz Lohar, Chairman District Council Larkana. Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Ahmed Ali Soomro, chairmen, councilors of various union committees, prominent citizens, officers and officials of various departments present on the occasion.

The National Flag hoisting ceremony followed by singing of the National Anthem in a chorus also.

The Girls and Boys students of various schools of Larkana presented colourful programme including Tableaus and folk dances on folk and national songs that were watched by a large number of people.

Meanwhile, A Flag Hoisting ceremony was held at Shahbaz Rangers Headquarters, Larkana. The Wing Commander 82-Shahbaz Rangers Lt. Col. Muhammad Baig hoisted the National Flag.

Sweets and gifts were distributed among the inmates of District Jail Larkana. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana and Medical Superintendent CMC Hospitals Larkana and other officials visited various hospitals of the city, and enquired about their health of the patients and distributed fruit and Gifts among them.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana and Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen also visited the Durul-amman Larkana and distributed gifts among the inmates of Dar-ul-Aman.

Cooked food and fruit were also distributed among the hospital patients, orphans, prisoners in Central Jail Larkana and special women jail Larkana and also among under trails in police and judicial lock-ups.

Sweets and fruits were also distributed in hospitals and jails by the Edhi Welfare Centre Larkana.

Various games and sports were played at different venues of Larkana district in connection of Independence Day Celebrations.

Radio Pakistan Larkana and FM channels broadcast special programmes, to mark the Independence Day with great zeal and highlighting the importance of the Day.

The illuminations on all the major public and private buildings were observed in the evening.