Independence Day celebrated with zeal, enthusiasm in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Like elsewhere across the country, the 72nd Independence Day of the motherland was observed on Wednesday across the province with national fervour and solemnity.

The day began with special prayers in the Mosques for unity, solidarity and prosperity of the country. 21-gun salute was presented after the Fajar prayer to mark the day in the provincial capital.

The principal ceremony was held at the "Sabzazar" of the Balochistan Assembly, attended by Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan and Speaker Balochistan Assemby Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The CM along with the speaker hoisted the national flag in the premises of Balochistan Assembly.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri, provincial ministers, members of provincial assembly, military high officials, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt and other senior officials attended the national flag hoisting ceremony.

Addressing a ceremony, the chief minister said the people of Balochistan were standing with Kashmiri people and would support them diplomatically, politically and morally to get their self-determination right.

He said the Independence Day was being celebrated across the country to show solidarity with Kashmiri people who had been struggling for achieving their self-determination right for the past 70 years.

He said Pakistan came into existence due to a lot of sacrifices rendered by our forefathers. Freedom was the largest blessing of Almighty Allah, we should know the value of freedom and play our due role for progress of the country.

The chief minister said the people of Balochistan strongly condemned the Indian atrocities on Kashmiri People which made an history of brutality in occupied Kashmiri, adding celebration of Independence day of Pakistan was linked to Kashmiris' struggle.

He paid tribute to the security forces and civilians who laid their lives in the war against terrorism and for maintaining law and order in the country particularly Balochistan.

Earlier, children of various schools presented national anthem and other programs regarding importance of freedom.

Different ceremonies were also held in connection with the Independence Day in respective parts of the province including Quetta, Pishin, Chaman, Mastung, Khuzdar, Kalat, Nushki, Kharan, Chaghi, Turbat, Panjgur, Jaffarabad, Nasriabad, Sibi, Bolan and others.

Various political parties including Balochistan Awami party (BAP) and Milli Itehad's workers took out rallies in different parts of the city and culminated at Quetta Press Club to mark the Independence Day and express solidarity with the occupied Kashmiri people.

They also chanted slogans against the Indian government and demanded the international community to play their role in addressing the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Qila Saifullah Atiq-ur-Rehman Shahwani hosted national flag at his office where Assistant Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qasim and other tribal leaders were also present.

A ceremony was also arranged at Bab-i-Dosti near Paksitan-Afghan border first time in the history of the country to celebrate the Independence Day and show solidarity with Kashmiri people where a large number of participants were holding the Kashmiri flags. They also chanted slogans in fervor of the occupied Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah Shafqat Anwar Shahwani hosted national flag at his office which was attended senior officials.

The national flag was hosted by Commissioner Sibi Division Syed Faisal Ahmed at Commissioner Office. Deputy Commissioner Sibi Syed Zahid Shah and other senior official of security forces attended the ceremony of hosting national flag.

Commissioner Nasirabad Division Javed Akhtar also hosted national flag at Commissioner Nasirabad division office. Deputy Inspector General of police Nasirabad Range Shuhab Azeem Lehri and other security official attended the ceremony of national hosting flag.