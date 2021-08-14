Independence day celebrated with zeal in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, independence day was celebrated with full zeal and zest across the district.

The flag hoisting ceremony was held at Sabazar of Deputy Commissioner office.

Addressing the ceremony, DC Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that independence day was a day to renew the pledge of serving the homeland.

He said that we must pledge that we would continue struggles to make Pakistan a great country.

He said that Pakistan was a great example of the sacrifices and struggles of our forefathers.

DPO Hassan Iqbal said that Pakistan was a great blessing by Allah and added that everyone should play his role for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that Pakistan has become a strengthen and peaceful country today due to sacrifices of Pak army and Police personnel. The cake was also cut on independence day.