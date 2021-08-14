UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Celebrated With Zeal In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Independence day celebrated with zeal in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, independence day was celebrated with full zeal and zest across the district.

The flag hoisting ceremony was held at Sabazar of Deputy Commissioner office.

Addressing the ceremony, DC Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that independence day was a day to renew the pledge of serving the homeland.

He said that we must pledge that we would continue struggles to make Pakistan a great country.

He said that Pakistan was a great example of the sacrifices and struggles of our forefathers.

DPO Hassan Iqbal said that Pakistan was a great blessing by Allah and added that everyone should play his role for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that Pakistan has become a strengthen and peaceful country today due to sacrifices of Pak army and Police personnel. The cake was also cut on independence day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Progress Independence

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

28 minutes ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

29 minutes ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

29 minutes ago
 Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to ..

Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to residents of Faisalabad distr ..

29 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 12,000 mark

29 minutes ago
 Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.