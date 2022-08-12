Independence Day celebrates every year with enthusiasm in country: Samina

Independence day would be celebrated on August14(Sunday) with full zeal and enthusiasm countrywide

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Independence day would be celebrated on August14(Sunday) with full zeal and enthusiasm countrywide.

The Pakistani Nation is celebrating the 75th anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) of their independence. The day when the Muslims of the subcontinent broke the chains of slavery under the passionate leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and a great Islamic state of Pakistan appeared on the map of the world.

Independence Day is celebrated in the country every year with great enthusiasm and this day is a public holiday across the country. Streets, markets and buildings are decorated with beautiful lights and candles. Green crescent flags are hoisted. Prayers are offered in mosques and homes for the prosperity and development of the nation. Independence Day celebrations are held in schools and colleges, highlighting the establishment of Pakistan, while military parades are also held in major cities. The day reminds us of 75 years ago when the Muslims of the subcontinent were blessed with an independent Pakistan in the form of Pakistan. In the background of the Pakistan Movement was a great ideology which awakened the spirit of a separate homeland in the nation.

On this very day, 14th August 1947, our elders got a separate country under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Countless sacrifices have been made to achieve this country. Sacrifice of honours, blood of innocents was shed, youth drank the cup of martyrdom and Wealth was rejected.

After years of continuous struggle, our elders were able to get this independent country. This country gave us recognition, gave us respect, gave us a distinct identity in the world, this country brought us out of fear, this country provided us countless opportunities to express our abilities, because of this country, countless comforts came into our lives. Because of this country our generations breathed in free air, because of this country we are able to wear the best clothes, because of this country we enjoy the best food, and because of this country we travel the world. We travel to cold places in summer and keep our homes warm in winter, because of this country we drive around in big cars, because of this country we use world famous brands, because of this country has given us immense respect, rank and status internally and externally, this country has provided us opportunities and resources to celebrate our happiness, thanks to this country our children have received higher education, this country has given us the opportunity to move forward.

This country has provided countless opportunities, this country has protected us, this country has given us religious freedom, this country has given us the opportunity to perform our religious duties freely, and this country has given us our generation. All the comforts we have today are due to this freedom. The foundation of the freedom we have today includes countless martyrs, the honor of women, the bodies of children, the sacrifices of mothers and sisters.

If we turn the pages of history, we see that the Quaid-i-Azam, while reminding the Muslims of the subcontinent of their high traditions, said in the meeting of the Muslim League, "It was not the first time that Muslims had a sense of moral, political and cultural consciousness." In the light of these words of the Quaid-e-Azam, the Muslim people of India voiced their greatness. Courage, hard work and independence led the way and then the world saw that the Pakistan Movement was successful and successful. Millions of people made life and financial sacrifices for this God-given state, did Jihad and made peace and comfort forbidden to themselves for the establishment of an Islamic state. It was a great achievement, a difficult task, a patient moment, but living nations sacrifice everything for freedom and independence. They do not want to be subordinated to anyone.

The Muslims of the subcontinent offered their blood in the name of islam and showed such an unforgettable show of unity and solidarity that the two powers of the world bowed before them and eventually the Hindus and the British had to accept the demand for the creation of Pakistan.

August 14 is a day that brings with it the memory of great and proud sacrifices.

It also teaches us unity, solidarity, firmness, organization and faith. This was the ideology; this was the basis on which the Pakistan Movement grew. This was the doctrine of monotheism for which the Muslims of the subcontinent made great sacrifices. Today we need to maintain the same spirit with which we achieved success in Tehreek-e-Pakistan. The day reminds us for what purpose our forefathers made such precious and valuable sacrifices. What was the motto under which our forefathers clashed with two great powers? The entire nation is celebrating the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan today with great enthusiasm. Efforts were made in vain to achieve the freedom of this country and a separate country came into being on the world map by the name of Pakistan. Undoubtedly, The independence day is a day to celebrate, but at the same time we need to think for a moment that the Pakistan we are living in is the Pakistan for which our forefathers made eternal and unparalleled sacrifices. Was it? Did you ever think about a Pakistan where terrorists roam and the people are merciless, where even a five-year-old girl's honor is not protected and parents cannot send their son or daughter to school alone? They dreamed of a Pakistan where neither electricity nor gas is available and where drinking water is scarce.

There is no stability in the prices of petroleum products, where inflation is increasing day by day and adulteration, storage. No one can ask the profiteers, where no legitimate work is done without bribery and recommendation, where there is no goodwill of the nation burdened by billions of Dollars of domestic and foreign loans and due interest.

Independence Day should be the Accountability Day as well, personal accountability for which no NAB is needed. This accountability requires sense and conscience. Let us be accountable for what we have taken from mother land and what we have given to this mother land. Have we discharged the debt of the motherland? Have we fulfilled our promise to mother land? What have we given to the country in response to the country giving us everything?.

We inject injustice in this land, make it public, shed the blood of relationships, fed human beings with animal flesh, this earth has seen how we have violated the sanctity of relationships, this land has always tolerated but we have fostered intolerance, this motherland has ended our poverty but we robbed the rights of the poor, this land hugged us, this land saw us cut our own throats, this land provided a roof and we took away the roof of the people. We betrayed his mother land. This land taught us the lesson of peace while we massacred this land, strangled justice in the country, massacred merit, this country gave us religious freedom and here we are dangerously divided in the name of religion. Happened this land taught us the lesson of patience but in response we fostered extremism.

Today, if we celebrate this day as a true Muslim and Pakistani, the day of August 14 would not call out to us and say, O people! Have you forgotten the importance and value of this day? To see this day, you had sworn to sacrifice your lives and fought a great struggle for the construction of the homeland. We had prostrated before ALLAH Almighty and promised that we will make the Pak Watan a fully Islamic democratic state. We will make this country the cradle of love and brotherhood, peace and tranquility, Islamic civilization and Islamic system.

The day asks us whether we are Punjabi, Sindhi, Pathan, Baloch, Kashmiri, urdu speaking, Saraiki or a "NATION". The day asks us where Pakistan stands today? Why is there lawlessness in Pakistan today? Why is there terrorism? Why is it unfair? In fact, today demands unity, faith and organization according to the decree of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, through which we have to work hard to make the people of our country a first-class nation.

On the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee of Independence Day, let us pledge once again that we will always struggle for the development and prosperity of our beloved country Pakistan. The nation pays full tribute. This nation will never forget the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the homeland and the name of the martyrs will shine like a bright star till the end of the world.