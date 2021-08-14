UrduPoint.com

Independence Day Celebrates In Hazara Division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Despite heavy rain in most parts of the Hazara division, Independence Day celebrated with zeal and fervor to pay homage to the people who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Flag hoisting ceremonies, public gatherings and rallies were organized by the district administrations, political and religious parties and different organizations, all major public and private buildings of the cities in the Hazara division were also decorated with illumination, flags and banners which amplified the enthusiasm of the masses.

People, youth and students took to the street with vehicles, motorcycles decorated with national flags, wearing green and white shirts, trousers, shalwar kameez and painted their faces and bodies with the national flag.

Major buildings in Abbottabad, Haripur and Manshera city were decorated with illuminating lights while the flag of Pakistan was also hoisted on them, last night a large number of people including families came out to see the beauty of decorated buildings with Pakistani flags and lights.

Different events were also organized on the occasion of 75th Independence Day in private and public schools all over the Hazara division where flag hoisting ceremonies were held at 9 am. Students have participated in the 14th august celebrations with great enthusiasm.

The speakers while addressing the different ceremonies said that independence day reminds us to live with unity and forget the differences if we want to prosper in the world.

They further said that Quaid e Azam fought for the right of Muslims of the sub-continent and made Pakistan but we have divided our country into ethnic and sectarian variances and destroyed the identity of Pakistan in the world. They said this is the time to unite for the cause of Pakistan and show the world that we are a nation.

At the occasion debates and speeches, competitions were also held to highlight the spirit of Independence Day in the youth.

