Independence Day celebrates in Mirpur with zeal, fervor

MIRPUR AJK ) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Aug, 2021 )ng Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the 75th Independence Day was also celebrated in Mirpur on Saturday with traditional national zeal and fervor.

In Mirpur major National flag hoisting state-ceremony in AJK was held at the lawn of Mirpur Municipal Corporation where Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Ch. Haq Nawaz and Additional Superintendent of Police Raja Azhar Iqbal unfurled the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

The ceremony was largely attended by the city elite besides local senior officials including Divisional Commissioner Ch Muhammad Raqeeb, DIG Mirpur Range Tahir Qureshi, other senior officials, lawyers, journalist and other city elite representing people of various spheres of life were also present at the national flag hoisting ceremony.

A well uniformed contingent of AJK police presented guard of honor besides saluting the national flag during the flag hoisting ceremony.

Besides participants of the ceremony the school children sang the national anthem to express their love and solidarity with Pakistan from the core of their heart.

The national flag was also hoisted on all private and public buildings. A great enthusiasm was witnessed among the people including children who found hectically busy in purchasing the national flags from bazaars for hoisting atop their houses and vehicles on the national day.

Participants of other colorful national flag hoisting ceremonies sung the national anthem simultaneously with the nation-wide programme for fluttering of the national flag when the traffic on all roads come to a halt and the nation will join singing the national anthem.

Besides the AJK government, various social, political and public representative organizations held special meeting to celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi with traditional zeal and fervour.